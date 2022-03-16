Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Genuit Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 493 ($6.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 545.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 622.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Genuit Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

