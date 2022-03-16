George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$1,074,022.52 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total value of C$1,074,022.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,703.40.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total value of C$506,562.64.

WN stock traded down C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$155.60. 227,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,776. The company has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$141.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$100.69 and a 12-month high of C$159.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 616.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

