George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$4,034,082.73 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total value of C$4,034,082.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,782,974.61.

Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$2,527,971.47.

George Weston stock traded up C$1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$157.39. 115,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.43. The company has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 417.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$100.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 616.62%.

WN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.