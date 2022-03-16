Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $336.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

