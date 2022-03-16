Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $177.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,048. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $188.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

