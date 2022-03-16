Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 129,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,003. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.