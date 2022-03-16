Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.20. 40,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

