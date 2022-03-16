Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.24. 68,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,356. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

