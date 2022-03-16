Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. 44,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,854. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.