Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 1,179,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.