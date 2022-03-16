Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.19

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.19 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 877658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 122,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.