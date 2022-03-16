Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
