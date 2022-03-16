Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

