Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 148,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,336. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $514.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.