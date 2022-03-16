Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 148,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,336. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $514.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.