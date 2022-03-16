Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.