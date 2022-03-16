Global X China Consumer ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,419 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,475% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.