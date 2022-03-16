Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.