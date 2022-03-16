GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Up 96.4% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 61.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $283,039.34 and $162.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 96.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,765.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.22 or 0.06645917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00267046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00719218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00469454 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00350521 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.