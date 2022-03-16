GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GOGN remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Tuesday. GoGreen Investments has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GoGreen Investments Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

