Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219,978 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after purchasing an additional 925,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.