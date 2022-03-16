Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 3.3%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 5,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 661,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $1,884,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

