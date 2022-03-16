Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($28.57) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of GYC traded down €0.45 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.75 ($21.70). 504,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.07. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

