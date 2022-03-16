Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $13.15. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 29,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.92%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

