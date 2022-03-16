Guardian Investment Management Acquires 4,350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock worth $609,101,430 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

