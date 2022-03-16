Guardian Investment Management Grows Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,039 over the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 9.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.