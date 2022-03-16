Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 2,442.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

