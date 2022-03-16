Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.30 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,862.87). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

