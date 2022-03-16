HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 173,167 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.85.

HONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

