Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$79.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$79.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.14.

HDI opened at C$39.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.36. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$28.18 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The firm has a market cap of C$935.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

