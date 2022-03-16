Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,530

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.92) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.10) to GBX 1,205 ($15.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.

HRGLY remained flat at $$29.10 on Wednesday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

