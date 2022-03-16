Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.
NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
