Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.