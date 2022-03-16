HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 13th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 113,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,428. HCW Biologics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

