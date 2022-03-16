HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

