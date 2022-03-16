Head to Head Contrast: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get G6 Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G6 Materials and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -288.11% -83.78% -70.78% Issuer Direct 15.04% 11.11% 8.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G6 Materials and Issuer Direct’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $1.94 million 7.51 -$1.13 million ($0.01) -8.90 Issuer Direct $21.88 million 4.72 $3.29 million $0.86 31.65

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials. G6 Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats G6 Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency. The company was founded by Brian R. Balbirnie in October 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.