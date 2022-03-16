Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heat Biologics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

