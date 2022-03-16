Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00177185 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00399958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

