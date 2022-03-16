Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. Helius Medical Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.