Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.
HPE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 239,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
