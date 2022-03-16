Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

HPE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 239,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

