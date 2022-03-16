Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $75.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

