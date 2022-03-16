Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report $161.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

