HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.68

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.68 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 50268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.44.
About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
