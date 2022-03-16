HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.68

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.68 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 50268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get HOYA alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.44.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. Analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.