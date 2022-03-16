Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

