Hudson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

