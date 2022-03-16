Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

