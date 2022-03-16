Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.