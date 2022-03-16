Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.