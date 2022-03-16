Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $206,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $233.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.