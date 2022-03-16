Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 119,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,400,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

