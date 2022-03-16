HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.25. HUYA shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 91,763 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. CLSA cut their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HUYA by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.