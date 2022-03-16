HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.25. HUYA shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 91,763 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. CLSA cut their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.77.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
