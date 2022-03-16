Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €500.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of HYQ opened at €343.00 ($376.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 61.99. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €397.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
