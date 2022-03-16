iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$87.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

TSE IAG traded up C$2.05 on Friday, hitting C$75.42. 208,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$63.97 and a twelve month high of C$85.25.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

